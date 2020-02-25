Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. Elastic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $104.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

In other news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,286,243.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,431 shares of company stock worth $11,355,642. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

