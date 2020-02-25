El Paso Electric (EE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:EE opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.