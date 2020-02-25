DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) versus JMU Ltd- (NYSE:JMU) Head-To-Head Survey

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DXC Technology and JMU Ltd-, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 7 7 0 2.40 JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology currently has a consensus target price of $50.17, suggesting a potential upside of 78.21%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Risk & Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and JMU Ltd-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -7.98% 16.98% 5.73% JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and JMU Ltd-‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $20.75 billion 0.34 $1.26 billion $8.34 3.38 JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.19 -$123.24 million N/A N/A

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DXC Technology beats JMU Ltd- on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

