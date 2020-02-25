DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.11 on Friday. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.66.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

