Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DBX. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

DBX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after buying an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

