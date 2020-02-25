Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.75 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.36.

D.UN stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.42. The company had a trading volume of 93,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.18. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$23.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.79.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 14,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.08 per share, with a total value of C$439,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,080,838 shares in the company, valued at C$303,231,607.04. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 11,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$351,690.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,307,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,898,313.95. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 580,964 shares of company stock worth $17,807,908.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

