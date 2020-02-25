Dougherty & Co Comments on Garmin Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Garmin in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Garmin’s FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. Garmin has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.