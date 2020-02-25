Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.82. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 284,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

