Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,867,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.56%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.