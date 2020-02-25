Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT Lowered to $54.00

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOOM. BidaskClub cut Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Dmc Global from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at $22,288,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at $20,924,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 262.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at $5,226,000.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

