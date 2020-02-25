Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Sidoti

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price objective reduced by Sidoti from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Dmc Global from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Dmc Global stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Dmc Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 1,011.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 60,717 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 51.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

