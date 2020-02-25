Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Dmc Global from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $561.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

