Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIN. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

DIN stock traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. 8,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,368. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

