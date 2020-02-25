Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIN. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.
DIN stock traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. 8,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,368. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80.
In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
