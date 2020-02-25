Dimension Chain (EON) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $69.11 million and $2.98 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031652 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

