Digimarc (DMRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is scheduled to be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Digimarc to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of -0.02.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

