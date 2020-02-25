Digimarc (DMRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is scheduled to be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Digimarc to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of -0.02.
In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.
Digimarc Company Profile
Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.
