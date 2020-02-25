Deutsche Bank Trims Visteon (NYSE:VC) Target Price to $94.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VC. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.29.

Visteon stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. Visteon has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 261.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 523,854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $21,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,349,000 after acquiring an additional 143,853 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 129,027 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,392,000.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

