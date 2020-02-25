Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.60

News coverage about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a daily sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Deere & Company’s ranking:

Deere & Company stock opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

