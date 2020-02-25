Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCPH. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

DCPH opened at $53.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $249,988.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,211.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $902,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,658 shares of company stock worth $9,020,428. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.