Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Davita were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NYSE DVA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. 30,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,814. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.