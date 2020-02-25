Datawallet Price Reaches $0.0014 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Exmo and BitForex. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $528,600.00 and $140,320.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02834959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00223189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00138598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

