DAO.Casino 24-Hour Volume Tops $210,006.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $210,006.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001786 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,297.90 or 0.88062306 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

