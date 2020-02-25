CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CyrusOne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.59.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

