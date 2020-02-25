CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a P/E ratio of 219.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.57.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.