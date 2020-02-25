CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

