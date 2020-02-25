Cutera (CUTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CUTR stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $385.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cutera has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.