CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.34. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.29 and a 1 year high of C$16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.75 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

