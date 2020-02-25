CSI Compressco (CCLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CCLP stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.01. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.