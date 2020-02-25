Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.25 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $830.15 million and $21.25 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinTiger, CPDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00492566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.13 or 0.06456330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00060830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010347 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,792,694,064 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bithumb, Bittrex, KuCoin, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Huobi Korea, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Indodax, DDEX, ABCC, OceanEx, BigONE, BiteBTC, Bibox, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Bithumb Global, Upbit, Huobi Global and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.