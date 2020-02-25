Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

