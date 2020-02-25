Crocs (CROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. Crocs has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

