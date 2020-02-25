Critical Review: Shockwave Medical (SWAV) & Its Peers

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Shockwave Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -119.06% -42.97% -34.67% Shockwave Medical Competitors -563.57% -105.47% -23.07%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shockwave Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71 Shockwave Medical Competitors 1116 3581 5909 332 2.50

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Shockwave Medical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million -$51.11 million -20.60 Shockwave Medical Competitors $1.42 billion $159.80 million 5.64

Shockwave Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Shockwave Medical competitors beat Shockwave Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

