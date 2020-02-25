Critical Contrast: Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) and Antares Pharma (OTCMKTS:ATRS)

Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Prourocare Medical and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A Antares Pharma -0.56% -1.40% -0.56%

43.0% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prourocare Medical and Antares Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antares Pharma $63.55 million 8.73 -$6.51 million ($0.04) -85.00

Prourocare Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antares Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Prourocare Medical has a beta of 6.59, meaning that its share price is 559% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prourocare Medical and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Antares Pharma 0 0 2 1 3.33

Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $4.21, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Antares Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

About Prourocare Medical

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

