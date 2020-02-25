Critical Analysis: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) vs. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.06%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Risk & Volatility

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.57% -15.21% 3.32% AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.09 $4.24 million ($0.80) -3.78 AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 199.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

