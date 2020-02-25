Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 103 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 103 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NESN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 107 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a CHF 108 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 112.27.

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

