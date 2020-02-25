Covestro’s (1COV) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.33 ($51.55).

Covestro stock opened at €38.67 ($44.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.09. Covestro has a twelve month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a twelve month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

