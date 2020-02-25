Cosmos Price Reaches $4.34 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $827.40 million and $255.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00045175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00066243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000870 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,566.40 or 0.99598652 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00064462 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000700 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000459 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

