Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSOD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

CSOD traded down $15.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. 1,959,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 217,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

