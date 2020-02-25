Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CORT. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $13.29 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

