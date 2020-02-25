Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $104.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 11.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

