Contrasting Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and CDK Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 11 8 0 2.29 CDK Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $58.85, indicating a potential downside of 1.90%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.23%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.13% -9.12% -5.69% CDK Global 2.36% -63.55% 13.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and CDK Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 4.54 -$305.36 million ($1.48) -40.53 CDK Global $1.91 billion 3.13 $124.00 million $3.14 15.73

CDK Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CDK Global beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

