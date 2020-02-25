Contrasting Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) & Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance N/A -9.55% -3.78% Horace Mann Educators 12.89% 6.14% 0.78%

70.7% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Horace Mann Educators’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $370.01 million 2.75 -$317.69 million ($3.27) -3.30 Horace Mann Educators $1.43 billion 1.27 $184.40 million $2.20 20.06

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Third Point Reinsurance and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 0 1 0 3.00

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.24%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Third Point Reinsurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.