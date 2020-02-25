Contrasting Cloudflare (NET) and Its Rivals

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is one of 212 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cloudflare to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare N/A N/A N/A Cloudflare Competitors -6.17% -90.56% -5.85%

This table compares Cloudflare and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $287.02 million -$105.83 million -27.51 Cloudflare Competitors $2.09 billion $336.82 million 37.15

Cloudflare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cloudflare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 3 10 0 2.77 Cloudflare Competitors 2212 9889 17363 925 2.56

Cloudflare currently has a consensus price target of $21.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Cloudflare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, Zero Trust Security, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. The company serves customers in the consumer/retail, healthcare/life sciences, software, education/non-profit, industrial/transportation, media/entertainment, finance/real estate, and hardware industries, as well as to the government. CloudFlare, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

