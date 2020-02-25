Contrasting Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Allison Transmission and Standard Motor Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 0 4 5 0 2.56 Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus target price of $52.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. Standard Motor Products has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. Given Standard Motor Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allison Transmission and Standard Motor Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.95 $604.00 million $4.86 9.08 Standard Motor Products $1.14 billion 0.93 $57.92 million $3.10 15.23

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Motor Products. Allison Transmission is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Standard Motor Products pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Allison Transmission pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Motor Products pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 22.39% 83.11% 13.56% Standard Motor Products 5.09% 14.48% 7.62%

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Standard Motor Products on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. As of February 28, 2019, the company served customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and SMP Blue Streak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin NAPA Belden. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides new and remanufactured air conditioning compressors, air conditioning compressor repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

