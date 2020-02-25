Continental Resources (CLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Continental Resources to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CLR opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

