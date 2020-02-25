Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.98 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.