Conifer (CNFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Conifer has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNFR shares. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Conifer news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala acquired 13,673 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc acquired 28,344 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $111,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,135,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,017 shares of company stock worth $184,807. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

