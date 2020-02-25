Conifer (CNFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Conifer has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.94.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNFR shares. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Conifer Company Profile
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.
