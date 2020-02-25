Comparing eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get eBay alerts:

This table compares eBay and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 16.54% 50.71% 9.75% BSQUARE -21.98% -56.31% -29.13%

eBay has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eBay and BSQUARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.80 billion 2.75 $1.79 billion $2.32 16.06 BSQUARE $73.41 million 0.26 -$13.74 million N/A N/A

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for eBay and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 4 17 8 0 2.14 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

eBay presently has a consensus price target of $40.79, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eBay beats BSQUARE on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management. Its DataV solution is used in various industrial sectors and vertical markets, such as commercial transportation, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, water and power, and other vertical markets. The company's software products also include HTML5 Rendering Engine; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.