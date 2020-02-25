Comparing Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Altair Engineering and Datadog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $396.38 million 6.50 $13.72 million $0.37 96.95 Datadog $362.78 million 36.66 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -299.73

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -3.85% 4.40% 2.32% Datadog N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altair Engineering and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 2 3 1 0 1.83 Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $35.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.87%. Datadog has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.20%. Given Datadog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Datadog on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, visualization; physics simulation; data intelligence; cloud computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides consulting, training, and implementation services; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

