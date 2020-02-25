Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commscope from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Commscope from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. Commscope has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commscope by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Commscope by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Commscope by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 551,620 shares in the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

