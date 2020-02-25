Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 221 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura lowered their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

WMT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 156,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,881. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

